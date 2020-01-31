S HEEREN LOO SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE

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Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
Refurbishment and new construction of long-term care facilities for clients with intellectual disabilities throughout the Netherlands, 2015-2025.
The project comprises the Promoter's investment plan to update, replace and reorganise predominantly residential facilities for about 5 000 clients with severe intellectual disabilities. Amongst others, the works include the construction of sheltered care homes where clients live in small groups while being cared for by qualified staff around the clock. The project is expected to allow for the reorganisation of service delivery, the introduction of better living conditions and improve efficiency and effectiveness in order to respond to the actual needs of clients with severe intellectual disabilities.
Buildings for assisted living and related facilities as such are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
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