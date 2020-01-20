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MONEGROS WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 90,000,000
Energy : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/06/2020 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONEGROS WIND
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MONEGROS WIND

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2020
20200120
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MONEGROS WIND
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS P/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 468 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the implementation of a portfolio of onshore wind farms located in the Spanish region of Aragon, for a total capacity of 487MW.

The project refers to a project finance operation for the implementation of a portfolio of onshore wind farms, for a total capacity of ~487 MW, located in the Spanish region of Aragon.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

With regard to the environmental and social aspects, the plants fall in Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and because of their technical features, have been screened in by the competent authority. The promoter performed EIA processes for the plants and interconnection infrastructure. All facilities possess environmental licenses. The authorization procedure and compliance with the relevant directives will be further appraised in detail; this concerns in particular the potential need for a cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites. No additional details, including detailed location of individual plants, are know at this stage. Finally, in case the promoter intends to use expropriation for certain pieces of land, the process will be assessed at appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions . However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONEGROS WIND
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MONEGROS WIND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONEGROS WIND
Publication Date
1 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129016040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200120
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MONEGROS WIND
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165133172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200120
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONEGROS WIND
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MONEGROS WIND
Other links
Summary sheet
MONEGROS WIND
Data sheet
MONEGROS WIND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications