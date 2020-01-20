MONEGROS WIND

Summary sheet
The project will finance the implementation of a portfolio of onshore wind farms located in the Spanish region of Aragon, for a total capacity of 487MW.
The project refers to a project finance operation for the implementation of a portfolio of onshore wind farms, for a total capacity of ~487 MW, located in the Spanish region of Aragon.
With regard to the environmental and social aspects, the plants fall in Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and because of their technical features, have been screened in by the competent authority. The promoter performed EIA processes for the plants and interconnection infrastructure. All facilities possess environmental licenses. The authorization procedure and compliance with the relevant directives will be further appraised in detail; this concerns in particular the potential need for a cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites. No additional details, including detailed location of individual plants, are know at this stage. Finally, in case the promoter intends to use expropriation for certain pieces of land, the process will be assessed at appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions . However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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