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THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage : € 2,499,750
Solid waste : € 5,000,250
Urban development : € 7,500,000
Transport : € 17,500,000
Industry : € 17,500,000
Signature date(s)
6/07/2023 : € 29,997
6/07/2023 : € 60,003
6/07/2023 : € 90,000
6/07/2023 : € 119,988
6/07/2023 : € 210,000
6/07/2023 : € 210,000
6/07/2023 : € 240,012
6/07/2023 : € 360,000
23/12/2021 : € 469,953
6/07/2023 : € 840,000
6/07/2023 : € 840,000
23/12/2021 : € 940,047
23/12/2021 : € 1,410,000
23/12/2021 : € 1,879,812
23/12/2021 : € 3,290,000
23/12/2021 : € 3,290,000
23/12/2021 : € 3,760,188
23/12/2021 : € 5,640,000
23/12/2021 : € 13,160,000
23/12/2021 : € 13,160,000
Other links
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2021
20200085
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B
MERIDIAM GP SAS,MERIDIAM SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Layered fund developing and investing in sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure.

Develop and invest in greenfield essential infrastructure that responds to the critical needs of growing cities in non-OECD countries, as part of identified city resilience plans.

Additionality and Impact

The investment of the European Investment Bank (the EIB) in The Urban Resilience Fund B (the Fund) supports an innovative investment strategy to be executed by a dedicated and experienced Fund Manager's team (Meridiam SAS), focusing on partnering with rapidly growing cities (Abidjan, Addis Abbaba, Amman, Dakar, Kigali, Kumasi and Mazagan) located in non OECD countries. The Fund will help them develop, finance, construct and operate sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure projects aiming to help closing the infrastructure gap in these cities.

A cornerstone commitment from the EIB would provide comfort to both development finance institutions and traditional investors, less familiar with the Fund's strategy and with less resources to assess such opportunity, while ensuring a significant first closing and providing fundraising traction to the Fund.

An EIB commitment to the Fund will ensure the adoption of best practices in the areas of sustainable development and climate action. The Fund Manager is prepared to adjust to EIB's requirements in terms of climate risks assessment for the Fund. The early involvement of the EIB as an investor in the Fund would ensure a strong governance model, an adequate legal structure and documentation, as well as the adoption of EIB's procurement, environmental and social standards.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines are expected to provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that implementation of the projects will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139391693
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200085
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B
Other links
Summary sheet
THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B
Data sheet
THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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