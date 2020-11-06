THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B

The investment of the European Investment Bank (the EIB) in The Urban Resilience Fund B (the Fund) supports an innovative investment strategy to be executed by a dedicated and experienced Fund Manager's team (Meridiam SAS), focusing on partnering with rapidly growing cities (Abidjan, Addis Abbaba, Amman, Dakar, Kigali, Kumasi and Mazagan) located in non OECD countries. The Fund will help them develop, finance, construct and operate sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure projects aiming to help closing the infrastructure gap in these cities.

A cornerstone commitment from the EIB would provide comfort to both development finance institutions and traditional investors, less familiar with the Fund's strategy and with less resources to assess such opportunity, while ensuring a significant first closing and providing fundraising traction to the Fund.

An EIB commitment to the Fund will ensure the adoption of best practices in the areas of sustainable development and climate action. The Fund Manager is prepared to adjust to EIB's requirements in terms of climate risks assessment for the Fund. The early involvement of the EIB as an investor in the Fund would ensure a strong governance model, an adequate legal structure and documentation, as well as the adoption of EIB's procurement, environmental and social standards.



