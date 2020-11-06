THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Urban development - Construction
- Industry - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Layered fund developing and investing in sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure.
Develop and invest in greenfield essential infrastructure that responds to the critical needs of growing cities in non-OECD countries, as part of identified city resilience plans.
The investment of the European Investment Bank (the EIB) in The Urban Resilience Fund B (the Fund) supports an innovative investment strategy to be executed by a dedicated and experienced Fund Manager's team (Meridiam SAS), focusing on partnering with rapidly growing cities (Abidjan, Addis Abbaba, Amman, Dakar, Kigali, Kumasi and Mazagan) located in non OECD countries. The Fund will help them develop, finance, construct and operate sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure projects aiming to help closing the infrastructure gap in these cities.
A cornerstone commitment from the EIB would provide comfort to both development finance institutions and traditional investors, less familiar with the Fund's strategy and with less resources to assess such opportunity, while ensuring a significant first closing and providing fundraising traction to the Fund.
An EIB commitment to the Fund will ensure the adoption of best practices in the areas of sustainable development and climate action. The Fund Manager is prepared to adjust to EIB's requirements in terms of climate risks assessment for the Fund. The early involvement of the EIB as an investor in the Fund would ensure a strong governance model, an adequate legal structure and documentation, as well as the adoption of EIB's procurement, environmental and social standards.
The fund's operational guidelines are expected to provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that implementation of the projects will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.