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CDC LOGEMENT SOCIAL MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Credit lines : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/10/2020 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDC LOGEMENT SOCIAL MBIL

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/10/2020
20200067
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CDC LOGEMENT SOCIAL MBIL
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to finance the construction of social housing in France. Le projet concerne un prêt intermédié multi-bénéficiaires (MBIL) pour le financement de la construction de logements sociaux en France.

The aim is to support the various social housing organisations in France in for the construction of social housing between 2020 and 2022. They will benefit from the deployment of a loan named "Booster", initiated in July 2018 by the Banque des Territoires (CDC group), with preferred financial conditions. The EIB's MBIL that will finance Booster loans will initially relate to a volume of EUR 500 million. L'objectif est de soutenir les différents organismes de logements sociaux en France pour la réalisation de logements sociaux entre 2020 et 2022. Ils bénéficieront du déploiement d'un prêt intitulé « Booster », initié en juillet 2018 par la Banque des Territoires (groupe CDC), aux carac téristiques financières élargies et plus proches de leurs besoins de financement. L'enveloppe MBIL de la BEI, qui a pour objet de financer ces prêts Booster, portera initialement sur un volume de EUR 500m.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The final beneficiaries will have to comply with the relevant national and EU legislation. Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.

The final beneficiaries will have to comply with the relevant national and EU legislation. Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.

Related documents
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDC LOGEMENT SOCIAL MBIL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDC LOGEMENT SOCIAL MBIL
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130961157
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200067
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDC LOGEMENT SOCIAL MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
CDC LOGEMENT SOCIAL MBIL
Data sheet
CDC LOGEMENT SOCIAL MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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