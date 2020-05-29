PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction and operation of four small to medium-sized onshore wind farms (total nominal capacity 112 MW), geographically dispersed in South-eastern regions of Italy.
The aim is to generate electricity from renewable energy sources, in line with the EU and national targets for the production of clean energy and the reduction of greenhouse gases. The project will foster the integration of mature variable renewable generation technologies in the market. This will happen partly through a market-competitive auction system and partly, and more importantly, through subsidy-free, market-based instruments. Such instruments, for example power purchase agreements, traditionally used by thermal plants, are increasingly adapted to the specificities of wind and solar farms. aThe project is also located in EU Cohesion priority regions.
Windfarms falls under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). National legislation requires for projects harvesting renewable energy sources for electricity production to review compliance with national legislation on environmental matters ("Autorizzazione Unica" - AU). An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is hence a sub-procedure of this AU. EIAs were undertaken for all wind farms, and the competent authorities have granted approval.
The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures applies. Equipment and works will be purchased through EPC contracts for each SPV, which will include the supply and installation of turbines, the works for infrastructure and electrical (Balance of Plant), etc.
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