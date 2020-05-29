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PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,600,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 75,600,000
Energy : € 75,600,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2021 : € 1,550,000
17/11/2021 : € 17,575,000
17/11/2021 : € 17,575,000
17/11/2021 : € 38,900,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
29 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2021
20200062
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN
PLT ENERGIA SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 76 million
EUR 125 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction and operation of four small to medium-sized onshore wind farms (total nominal capacity 112 MW), geographically dispersed in South-eastern regions of Italy.

The aim is to generate electricity from renewable energy sources, in line with the EU and national targets for the production of clean energy and the reduction of greenhouse gases. The project will foster the integration of mature variable renewable generation technologies in the market. This will happen partly through a market-competitive auction system and partly, and more importantly, through subsidy-free, market-based instruments. Such instruments, for example power purchase agreements, traditionally used by thermal plants, are increasingly adapted to the specificities of wind and solar farms. aThe project is also located in EU Cohesion priority regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Windfarms falls under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). National legislation requires for projects harvesting renewable energy sources for electricity production to review compliance with national legislation on environmental matters ("Autorizzazione Unica" - AU). An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is hence a sub-procedure of this AU. EIAs were undertaken for all wind farms, and the competent authorities have granted approval.

The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures applies. Equipment and works will be purchased through EPC contracts for each SPV, which will include the supply and installation of turbines, the works for infrastructure and electrical (Balance of Plant), etc.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN
21/12/2020 - PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Publication Date
18 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133261492
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200062
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Publication Date
21 Dec 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
135157750
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200062
Last update
21 Dec 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Data sheet
PLT RENEWABLES GREEN ENERGY LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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