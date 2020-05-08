BARCELONA RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE CITY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
This operation will finance an investment programme loan to co-finance 38 multi-sector schemes (cost below EUR 25 million each), included in the current multi-annual investment strategy of the Municipality of Barcelona, and supporting the implementation of the Resilience Model and Climate Plan of the City.
The multi-sector investment programme loan supports the implementation of the Resilience Strategy of the City of Barcelona, comprising mainly interventions in urban infrastructure with a focus on vulnerable groups (e.g. schools, playgrounds, social infrastructure, centres for integrated assistance for elderly people), energy efficiency upgrades in public buildings, urban renewal and regeneration projects as well as sustainable mobility schemes. The project is fully in line with the objectives of the EU Urban Agenda as presented in the Pact of Amsterdam of May 2016, which emphasises the need to combat social exclusion and climate change, as well as to promote energy tranformation and circular economy, among other priorities.
The multi-sector investment programme loan and some of the schemes may possible fall under Annex I or II of the EIB Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. For new and refurbished buildings, the compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during appraisal. The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) measures where relevant, will be assessed during the appraisal.
Currently all the schemes have been procured however, the detailed information on procurement (e.g. type of contract, tender notices, awarding dates, etc.) is not available at PIN stage. The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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