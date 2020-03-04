PREDIREC ENR 2

Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project concerns a Fund providing debt to developers of small and medium sized renewable energy and energy transition projects across the EU, with a 50% focus on France.
Predirec EnR2 is an infrastructure debt fund financing European renewable energy developers and producers, and energy transition projects' sponsors via long-term loans constituting an attractive and necessary alternative to traditional sources for their development projects and investment in new production capacities.
The EIB will ensure that the Fund's operational guidelines comply with its social and environmental standards.
The Fund has been assessed by EIB as lending only to private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Fund also lends to projects subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Complaints mechanism
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.