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PREDIREC ENR 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 61,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,500,000
Energy : € 61,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2020 : € 15,250,000
30/07/2020 : € 15,250,000
30/07/2020 : € 15,250,000
30/07/2020 : € 15,250,000
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PREDIREC ENR 2
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PREDIREC ENR 2
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - PREDIREC ENR 2

Summary sheet

Release date
4 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2020
20190832
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PREDIREC ENR 2
ACOFI GESTION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 61 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a Fund providing debt to developers of small and medium sized renewable energy and energy transition projects across the EU, with a 50% focus on France.

Predirec EnR2 is an infrastructure debt fund financing European renewable energy developers and producers, and energy transition projects' sponsors via long-term loans constituting an attractive and necessary alternative to traditional sources for their development projects and investment in new production capacities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will ensure that the Fund's operational guidelines comply with its social and environmental standards.

The Fund has been assessed by EIB as lending only to private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Fund also lends to projects subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PREDIREC ENR 2
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PREDIREC ENR 2
20/07/2020 - PREDIREC ENR 2

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PREDIREC ENR 2
Publication Date
15 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126086822
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190832
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PREDIREC ENR 2
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256837718
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190832
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PREDIREC ENR 2
Publication Date
20 Jul 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
132072509
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190832
Last update
20 Jul 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
France, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PREDIREC ENR 2
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PREDIREC ENR 2
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - PREDIREC ENR 2
Other links
Summary sheet
PREDIREC ENR 2
Data sheet
PREDIREC ENR 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications