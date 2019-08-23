PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY

Summary sheet
The project relates to the development of new functionalities of the digital platforms and solutions managed by the promoter to achieve readiness for launch, expand the scope of services provided, facilitate on boarding of the Public Administrations, accelerate adoption by citizens and improve user experience.
The ugrade of an innovative single digital platform will enhance the use of cashless payments between public entities and citizens/businesses to settle their financial obligations towards the public administration for services provided. The project is fully in line with the eGovernment Action Plan 2016-2020 of the European Union aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of government. The payment system facilitates the interaction of citizens and business with public administrations, in line with the policy priority of the action plan. Additionally, high-quality public services will be created to include a convenient way of payment, especially if these services are provided digitally. Thus, the project is essential to improve the quality of public services in Italy.
The project relates to software development activities that are not included in Annexes I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore the project would not to require a mandatory EIA. In addition, the project activities will be carried out in existing facilities already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. The full environmental details will be assessed during the project due diligence.
The promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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