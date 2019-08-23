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PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/07/2020 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Related press
Italy: EIB provides support to PagoPA S.p.A. for digitalisation of public services

Summary sheet

Release date
31 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/07/2020
20190823
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
PAGOPA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 64 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the development of new functionalities of the digital platforms and solutions managed by the promoter to achieve readiness for launch, expand the scope of services provided, facilitate on boarding of the Public Administrations, accelerate adoption by citizens and improve user experience.

The ugrade of an innovative single digital platform will enhance the use of cashless payments between public entities and citizens/businesses to settle their financial obligations towards the public administration for services provided. The project is fully in line with the eGovernment Action Plan 2016-2020 of the European Union aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of government. The payment system facilitates the interaction of citizens and business with public administrations, in line with the policy priority of the action plan. Additionally, high-quality public services will be created to include a convenient way of payment, especially if these services are provided digitally. Thus, the project is essential to improve the quality of public services in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project relates to software development activities that are not included in Annexes I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore the project would not to require a mandatory EIA. In addition, the project activities will be carried out in existing facilities already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. The full environmental details will be assessed during the project due diligence.

The promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB provides support to PagoPA S.p.A. for digitalisation of public services

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Publication Date
15 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129290353
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190823
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226956252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190823
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Other links
Summary sheet
PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Data sheet
PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Related press
Italy: EIB provides support to PagoPA S.p.A. for digitalisation of public services

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB provides support to PagoPA S.p.A. for digitalisation of public services
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAGOPA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ITALY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications