LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS 2

Based on the technical characteristics of the projects, most of the projects to be financed by the Fund are not expected to have any significant environmental impacts. However, projects may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the national competent authority will determine whether the projects are subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) based on Annex III of the EIA Directive. Details of the Fund Manager's environmental due diligence system and procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU (including EIA Directive, Habitats and Birds Directives) and national environmental and social legislation as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts will be reviewed during appraisal. The legal documentation to be ultimately entered into between the Bank and the Fund will include an obligation on the Fund Manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as with the Bank's Environmental and Social Standards.