MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Summary sheet
The project consists of an investment programme including schemes for the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity distribution network in South-East Hungary.
The programme encompasses several high, medium and low voltage electricity distribution schemes, including the deployment of smart meters and components for network automation. This will enable the promoter to maintain high quality of services and low losses across its electricity distribution network.
The project includes schemes that fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the permitting stage, with regards to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The impacts that can typically be expected from some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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