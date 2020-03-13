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MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 120,000,000
Energy : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/09/2020 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
EIB invests €120 million in modernisation and expansion of energy supply network in south-eastern Hungary

Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/09/2020
20190761
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
NKM ARAMHALOZATI KFT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment programme including schemes for the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity distribution network in South-East Hungary.

The programme encompasses several high, medium and low voltage electricity distribution schemes, including the deployment of smart meters and components for network automation. This will enable the promoter to maintain high quality of services and low losses across its electricity distribution network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes schemes that fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the permitting stage, with regards to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The impacts that can typically be expected from some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
EIB invests €120 million in modernisation and expansion of energy supply network in south-eastern Hungary

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130310677
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190761
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Data sheet
MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
EIB invests €120 million in modernisation and expansion of energy supply network in south-eastern Hungary

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB invests €120 million in modernisation and expansion of energy supply network in south-eastern Hungary
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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