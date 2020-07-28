RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI

Summary sheet
The project consists of the upgrading of the existing Napoli-Bari railway line to higher technical standards, including increase of maximum design speed to 200 km/h and doubling of existing single track sections. The Napoli-Bari railway is a mixed traffic line (passenger and freight) that is part of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor. The project connects the biggest city in Southern Italy, Napoli, with another major city, Bari, crossing two southern Italian Regions (i.e. Campania and Puglia).
The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services in two less-developed Regions in Southern Italy (i.e. Campania and Puglia). The project is also expected to significantly reduce travel times, promoting modal shift from road and air to rail, generate vehicle operating cost savings as well as environmental and safety benefits. Hence, the project will contribute to promoting travel by rail, enhance sustainable transport, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and therefore mitigate climate change in line with EU objectives.
The project is part of the National Transport Plan (Allegato Infrastrutture – Connettere l'Italia) for which a Strategic Environmental Impact study was undertaken according to SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The investment proposed under the project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The environmental impacts of the project, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure and the need for assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal. The project will significantly improve the rail connection between Napoli and Bari and is expected to result in modal shift from road and air to rail with the corresponding environmental benefits in terms of reduction of noise, GHG emissions and pollution.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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