MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)

Summary sheet
The project concerns the coverage and capacity expansion of the Promoter's 4G broadband network which will consist of the deployment of around 2 000 new sites to improve coverage in selected regions, as well as investments to upgrade the mobile core network.
The project will strengthen the Promoter's mobile broadband network and services and will improve the market competitiveness and the affordability and quality of mobile broadband services for consumers and businesses in Egypt.
The project concerns the deployment of around 2 000 new mobile base stations, most of them in newly built towers and rooftop sites, as well as investments in the upgrade and capacity expansion of the Promoter's 4G mobile core network. If the project were located within the EU, the project would not require a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA), as it does not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. With respect to the Egyptian EIA law (Law for the Protection of the Environment - Law 4/1994, as amended by Law 9/2009), mobile network site projects are mentioned as an example of "category A" project in the guidelines for the EIA process. Projects classified as "category A" projects are considered to have low environmental impacts, so they just require a simplified environmental assessment. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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