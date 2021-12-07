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MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 150,000,000
Telecom : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2021 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)
Related press
Egypt: Telecom Egypt cooperates with EIB to secure a €150 million investment to expand mobile broadband network

Summary sheet

Release date
29 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2021
20190595
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)
TELECOM EGYPT SAE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 554 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the coverage and capacity expansion of the Promoter's 4G broadband network which will consist of the deployment of around 2 000 new sites to improve coverage in selected regions, as well as investments to upgrade the mobile core network.

The project will strengthen the Promoter's mobile broadband network and services and will improve the market competitiveness and the affordability and quality of mobile broadband services for consumers and businesses in Egypt.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the deployment of around 2 000 new mobile base stations, most of them in newly built towers and rooftop sites, as well as investments in the upgrade and capacity expansion of the Promoter's 4G mobile core network. If the project were located within the EU, the project would not require a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA), as it does not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. With respect to the Egyptian EIA law (Law for the Protection of the Environment - Law 4/1994, as amended by Law 9/2009), mobile network site projects are mentioned as an example of "category A" project in the guidelines for the EIA process. Projects classified as "category A" projects are considered to have low environmental impacts, so they just require a simplified environmental assessment. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
01/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)
Other links
Related press
Egypt: Telecom Egypt cooperates with EIB to secure a €150 million investment to expand mobile broadband network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)
Publication Date
1 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95828779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190595
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)
Other links
Summary sheet
MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)
Data sheet
MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)
Related press
Egypt: Telecom Egypt cooperates with EIB to secure a €150 million investment to expand mobile broadband network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: Telecom Egypt cooperates with EIB to secure a €150 million investment to expand mobile broadband network
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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