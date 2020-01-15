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VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2020 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vitens in future-proofing its high-quality water network

Summary sheet

Release date
15 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2020
20190582
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY
VITENS NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 324 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the 2020-2024 investment programme into the production and distribution facilities of Vitens, Netherlands' largest water supply company. The programme consists mainly of renewal and upgrading of water treatment plants, reservoirs and pumping stations, distribution networks and water meters aimed at providing an even more reliable and affordable drinking water supply.

The project will secure or enhance the quality of life to up to 6 million residents in the provinces of Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, Utrecht and Overijssel, by improving the reliability and affordability of the water supply service. The project will ensure continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and national norms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter must ensure compliance with national and European environmental legislation and facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information in accordance with the Aarhus Convention. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) (if required), as well as the screening according to the relevant criteria listed in Annex III of the EIA directive 2011/92/EC, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU will be made available to the Public. The EIA (if required) will be published on the EIB website. Consultations with affected communities and interested parties will take place in line with the requirements of the Directives.

The promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vitens in future-proofing its high-quality water network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY
Publication Date
20 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125890139
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190582
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY
Other links
Summary sheet
VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY
Data sheet
VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vitens in future-proofing its high-quality water network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vitens in future-proofing its high-quality water network
Other links
Related public register
20/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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