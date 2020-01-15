VITENS - AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project concerns the 2020-2024 investment programme into the production and distribution facilities of Vitens, Netherlands' largest water supply company. The programme consists mainly of renewal and upgrading of water treatment plants, reservoirs and pumping stations, distribution networks and water meters aimed at providing an even more reliable and affordable drinking water supply.
The project will secure or enhance the quality of life to up to 6 million residents in the provinces of Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, Utrecht and Overijssel, by improving the reliability and affordability of the water supply service. The project will ensure continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and national norms.
The Promoter must ensure compliance with national and European environmental legislation and facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information in accordance with the Aarhus Convention. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) (if required), as well as the screening according to the relevant criteria listed in Annex III of the EIA directive 2011/92/EC, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU will be made available to the Public. The EIA (if required) will be published on the EIB website. Consultations with affected communities and interested parties will take place in line with the requirements of the Directives.
The promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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