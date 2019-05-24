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OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 68,324,678.87
Countries
Sector(s)
Iceland : € 68,324,678.87
Industry : € 68,324,678.87
Signature date(s)
27/03/2020 : € 68,324,678.87
Other links
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Iceland: InnovFin - The EIB supports improved quality of life for mobile-impaired people with a EUR 69 million loan to Össur

Summary sheet

Release date
9 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2020
20190524
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
OESSUR HF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 75 million (EUR 67 million)
USD 156 million (EUR 139 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's R&D investments for innovative prosthetics and bracing solutions.

The RDI activities focus on innovative solutions in prosthetics and orthotics that can help people regain or maintain their mobility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Related press
Iceland: InnovFin - The EIB supports improved quality of life for mobile-impaired people with a EUR 69 million loan to Össur

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122892823
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190524
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
France
Germany
Iceland
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162486075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190524
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
France
Germany
Iceland
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Iceland: InnovFin - The EIB supports improved quality of life for mobile-impaired people with a EUR 69 million loan to Össur

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Iceland: InnovFin - The EIB supports improved quality of life for mobile-impaired people with a EUR 69 million loan to Össur
Other links
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OESSUR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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