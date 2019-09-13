SPIRE (EGFF)

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Summary sheet
- Telecom - Information and communication
The project concerns the Promoter's European capital expenditures and research and development (R&D) activities to further develop features of its new space cubesat platform, to launch new cubesats for a full worldwide service offering and to develop new innovative software applications tailored to customer needs in shipping, aviation, government and weather prediction. The project will comprise the period from 2019 to 2022.
The project's main objectives are to support an European new space start-up in its expansion across the EU, by way of financing mainly its innovation and commercial scale-up investments.
The investments will concern software research, development and innovation (RDI) activities carried out within existing facilities. Therefore the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC.
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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