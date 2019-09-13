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SPIRE (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 20,000,000
Telecom : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2020 : € 10,000,000
24/07/2020 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPIRE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Luxembourg: EIB Announces First Direct financing for a start-up in the European “New Space” sector - €20 million venture loan for Spire Global

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2020
20190497
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPIRE (EGFF)
SPIRE GLOBAL LUXEMBOURG SARL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 53 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's European capital expenditures and research and development (R&D) activities to further develop features of its new space cubesat platform, to launch new cubesats for a full worldwide service offering and to develop new innovative software applications tailored to customer needs in shipping, aviation, government and weather prediction. The project will comprise the period from 2019 to 2022.

The project's main objectives are to support an European new space start-up in its expansion across the EU, by way of financing mainly its innovation and commercial scale-up investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern software research, development and innovation (RDI) activities carried out within existing facilities. Therefore the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
07/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPIRE (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Luxembourg: EIB Announces First Direct financing for a start-up in the European “New Space” sector - €20 million venture loan for Spire Global

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPIRE (EGFF)
Publication Date
7 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127119489
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190497
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Luxembourg
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPIRE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
SPIRE (EGFF)
Data sheet
SPIRE (EGFF)
Related press
Luxembourg: EIB Announces First Direct financing for a start-up in the European “New Space” sector - €20 million venture loan for Spire Global

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Luxembourg: EIB Announces First Direct financing for a start-up in the European “New Space” sector - €20 million venture loan for Spire Global
Other links
Related public register
07/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPIRE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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