DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES

Summary sheet
The project is part of the promoter's investment programme to digitalise and transform its operations and portfolio of services, including the universal service for postal services. The promoter's key objective is to adapt the organisation to the drastic changes in its business driven by the internet and digital technologies in general, while fulfilling its universal service obligation with high quality and efficiency. The project will mainly include investments in new IT systems (hardware and software) as well as specialised postal equipment, such as parcel sorting lines.
The promoter's objectives are to develop new value added services and to increase the efficiency of its operations, which will allow it to free up resources from the declining part of the business (mail services) and re-deploy them in its growing parcel logistics operations and the new value added services, increasing its competitiveness in the market.
The investment and activities included in the project are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that were used for similar purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. The project is not expected to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be assessed by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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