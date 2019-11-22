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DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 32,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 32,000,000
Services : € 32,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/09/2020 : € 32,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports the digitalisation of Slovenská pošta with a €32 million loan

Summary sheet

Release date
22 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/09/2020
20190473
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
SLOVENSKA POSTA AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 32 million
EUR 65 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter's investment programme to digitalise and transform its operations and portfolio of services, including the universal service for postal services. The promoter's key objective is to adapt the organisation to the drastic changes in its business driven by the internet and digital technologies in general, while fulfilling its universal service obligation with high quality and efficiency. The project will mainly include investments in new IT systems (hardware and software) as well as specialised postal equipment, such as parcel sorting lines.

The promoter's objectives are to develop new value added services and to increase the efficiency of its operations, which will allow it to free up resources from the declining part of the business (mail services) and re-deploy them in its growing parcel logistics operations and the new value added services, increasing its competitiveness in the market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment and activities included in the project are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that were used for similar purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. The project is not expected to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be assessed by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports the digitalisation of Slovenská pošta with a €32 million loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Publication Date
30 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124662870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190473
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256536219
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190473
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Other links
Summary sheet
DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Data sheet
DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports the digitalisation of Slovenská pošta with a €32 million loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports the digitalisation of Slovenská pošta with a €32 million loan
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION POSTAL AND LOGISTIC SERVICES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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