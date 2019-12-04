JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in the field of intra-logistic solutions and in particular focuses on the areas of (i) electro mobility, (ii) digital products and automation as well as (iii) logistic system solutions. The project covers the period between 2020 and 2022 and will be carried out in the promoter's existing R&D centres located in Germany.
The proposed project is in line with the main industry trends towards electrification and digitalization of intralogistics. It supports the promoter to further expand its know-how in these fields, focusing on innovation so as to develop new solutions and expand the service offering. The new developments are expected to contribute to a more efficient operation of future warehouses, with a better reliability, flexibility and environmental compatibility of logistics operations.
RDI activities on intralogistic solutions and technologies are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in already-authorised existing facilities, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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