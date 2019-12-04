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JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2019
20190468
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI
JUNGHEINRICH AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 211 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in the field of intra-logistic solutions and in particular focuses on the areas of (i) electro mobility, (ii) digital products and automation as well as (iii) logistic system solutions. The project covers the period between 2020 and 2022 and will be carried out in the promoter's existing R&D centres located in Germany.

The proposed project is in line with the main industry trends towards electrification and digitalization of intralogistics. It supports the promoter to further expand its know-how in these fields, focusing on innovation so as to develop new solutions and expand the service offering. The new developments are expected to contribute to a more efficient operation of future warehouses, with a better reliability, flexibility and environmental compatibility of logistics operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities on intralogistic solutions and technologies are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in already-authorised existing facilities, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI
21/12/2019 - JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122723260
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190468
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125663233
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190468
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI
Data sheet
JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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