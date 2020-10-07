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LILONGWE DROUGHT RESILIENCE PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 15,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILONGWE DROUGHT RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
Parent project
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2020
20190466
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LILONGWE DROUGHT RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
LILONGWE WATER BOARD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new water treatment plant for the city of Lilongwe, Malawi.

The overall objective of the project is to significantly increase the capacity to supply clean water to the city and suburbs of Lilongwe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is the twelfth in Malawi in the water sector and will build on the experience gained in these previous projects. An Environmental and Social Assessment as well as a Resettlement Action Plan (if needed) will be carried out as part of the design activities. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to adapt to the foreseen climate change impacts in the project areas. The Bank will verify the environmental and social risks and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILONGWE DROUGHT RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
Related projects
Parent project
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILONGWE DROUGHT RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131839143
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190466
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILONGWE DROUGHT RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
LILONGWE DROUGHT RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
Data sheet
LILONGWE DROUGHT RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
Parent project
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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