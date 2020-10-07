LILONGWE DROUGHT RESILIENCE PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Construction of a new water treatment plant for the city of Lilongwe, Malawi.
The overall objective of the project is to significantly increase the capacity to supply clean water to the city and suburbs of Lilongwe.
This operation is the twelfth in Malawi in the water sector and will build on the experience gained in these previous projects. An Environmental and Social Assessment as well as a Resettlement Action Plan (if needed) will be carried out as part of the design activities. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to adapt to the foreseen climate change impacts in the project areas. The Bank will verify the environmental and social risks and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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