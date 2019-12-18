ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Reference: 20190670

Release date: 18 December 2019

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PRIVATE ENTITY(IES),PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)

The project regards a global authorisation to fund smaller scale operations either directly or indirectly through debt, guarantees, quasi-equity, equity participations or private equity funds. The project's financing comes from Investment Facility resources and the Bank's own resources under the Cotonou Infrastructure Package.

Objectives

The project will be in accordance with the objectives set out for the Cotonou Agreement, to help reduce poverty in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP), by contributing to sustained economic growth, with a particular focus on the private sector. The project will enable the Bank to support smaller ACP economies, that normally generate smaller financing opportunities, and to facilitate access to long-term financing across a wide range of sectors.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 139 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 16/03/2020