ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Release date: 18 December 2019
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPRIVATE ENTITY(IES),PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Location
Description
The project regards a global authorisation to fund smaller scale operations either directly or indirectly through debt, guarantees, quasi-equity, equity participations or private equity funds. The project's financing comes from Investment Facility resources and the Bank's own resources under the Cotonou Infrastructure Package.
Objectives
The project will be in accordance with the objectives set out for the Cotonou Agreement, to help reduce poverty in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP), by contributing to sustained economic growth, with a particular focus on the private sector. The project will enable the Bank to support smaller ACP economies, that normally generate smaller financing opportunities, and to facilitate access to long-term financing across a wide range of sectors.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 139 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 16/03/2020
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).