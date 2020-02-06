Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,126,661.1
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 95,126,661.1
Urban development : € 38,050,664.44
Industry : € 57,075,996.66
Signature date(s)
17/06/2020 : € 38,050,664.44
17/06/2020 : € 57,075,996.66
Other links
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Sweden: Atrium Ljungberg signs a green energy loan agreement worth SEK 1 billion with the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
14 August 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2020
20190458
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 1000 million (EUR 91 million)
SEK 2192 million (EUR 199 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Supporting the construction of two nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB) in the context of urban regeneration projects in the Stockholm region.

The present project presents an opportunity to support the accelerated adoption of energy efficient new constructions, above legal requirements in Sweden.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the scale, location and nature of the buildings, it is expected that the project will not have any significant negative environmental or social impact. The Promoter will ensure though appropriate measures that all environmental and social (E&S) risks during construction will be mitigated sufficiently. Exceptionally, a building may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. If so, the Bank will require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the EIA Directive whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits, public consultations and authorisation processes during appraisal, including mitigation measures to be taken. Under this operation, two energy efficient buildings will be constructed following the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2018/2002/EU amending Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Atrium Ljungberg signs a green energy loan agreement worth SEK 1 billion with the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
Publication Date
6 Feb 2020
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126258550
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190458
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
Publication Date
6 Feb 2020
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126254251
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190458
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125308236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190458
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190602202
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190458
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Sweden: Atrium Ljungberg signs a green energy loan agreement worth SEK 1 billion with the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Atrium Ljungberg signs a green energy loan agreement worth SEK 1 billion with the EIB
Other links
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications