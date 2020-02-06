BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Industry - Construction
- Urban development - Construction
Supporting the construction of two nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB) in the context of urban regeneration projects in the Stockholm region.
The present project presents an opportunity to support the accelerated adoption of energy efficient new constructions, above legal requirements in Sweden.
Given the scale, location and nature of the buildings, it is expected that the project will not have any significant negative environmental or social impact. The Promoter will ensure though appropriate measures that all environmental and social (E&S) risks during construction will be mitigated sufficiently. Exceptionally, a building may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. If so, the Bank will require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the EIA Directive whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits, public consultations and authorisation processes during appraisal, including mitigation measures to be taken. Under this operation, two energy efficient buildings will be constructed following the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2018/2002/EU amending Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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