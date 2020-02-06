BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Given the scale, location and nature of the buildings, it is expected that the project will not have any significant negative environmental or social impact. The Promoter will ensure though appropriate measures that all environmental and social (E&S) risks during construction will be mitigated sufficiently. Exceptionally, a building may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. If so, the Bank will require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the EIA Directive whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits, public consultations and authorisation processes during appraisal, including mitigation measures to be taken. Under this operation, two energy efficient buildings will be constructed following the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2018/2002/EU amending Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.