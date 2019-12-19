EESTI ENERGIA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Summary sheet
The project will finance part of Eesti Energia on-going investment programme in Estonia during the period 2019-2023. Financing will be used to extend and refurbish the electricity distribution networks, including investments in public lighting and charging stations for electric vehicles to take place in the same period.
The project will allow the promoter to maintain and improve the reliability and quality standards of electricity supply, as well as to connect new users including renewable generation and charging stations for electric vehicles.
Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations will be reviewed during the appraisal as well as the possibility of impacts on sites of nature conservation.
The promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the schemes have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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