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PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 40,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2019 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Parent project
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2019
20190405
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
PUBLIACQUA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 196 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance water and wastewater infrastructure in the Provinces of Arezzo, Firenze, Pistoia and Prato (Tuscany Region).

The purpose of the planned investments is twofold: (i) improving the efficiency of the drinking water supply system, while increasing its resilience to droughts and possible impacts of climate change (ii) eliminating the current situation of non-compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive under the Infringement procedure n. 2014/2059. The Project also comprises investments in wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure in municipalities that do not fall under the aforementioned infringement procedure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have positive net environmental and social impact, considering the focus on compliance. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related projects
Parent project
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123376807
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190405
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174313082
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190405
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Data sheet
PUBLIACQUA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Parent project
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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