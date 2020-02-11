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AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/06/2020 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/06/2020
20190352
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE TRES HAUT DEBIT
AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 403 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the roll-out of the second and third phases of a publicly owned fibre broadband network Public initiative network (PIN) in the Auvergne Region, covering the Départements Allier, Cantal, Puy de Dôme and Haute-Loire, France.

The objective of the project, to be implemented from beginning 2019 until the end of 2025, is to deploy a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network covering around 257 000 homes, as well as a Fibre to the Enterprise (FTTE) network covering 3 400 small businesses and enterprises. The access network will be deployed in areas where private operators are not providing very high capacity broadband services due to lack of commercial interest and will therefore be commercialised on an open access basis to the private retail operators.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Publication Date
9 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123621053
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190352
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Other links
Summary sheet
AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Data sheet
AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE TRES HAUT DEBIT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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