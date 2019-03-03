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BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 221,045,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 221,045,000
Transport : € 221,045,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2020 : € 98,000,000
5/12/2019 : € 123,045,000
Other links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
Parent project
PROGRAMME FRENCH REGIONAL TRAINS II

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2019
20190303
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
REGION BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 221 million
EUR 246 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet fait partie du Programme French Regional Trains II. Il concerne l'acquisition de 16 rames Régiolis PPG (6 Caisses) pour les dessertes de l'axe Paris-Dijon et Dijon-Lyon et 5 rames Régiolis PPM (4 caisses) pour les dessertes regionales.

Le nouveau matériel roulant va remplacer le matériel roulant existant dans la Région Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, qui a atteint la fin de sa durée de vie économique, est incompatible avec les normes d'acheminement des personnes à mobilité réduite et est limité en termes de capacité et de confort. Le nouveau matériel roulant sera spécifiquement conçu et dimensionné aux besoins de transport et répondra aux normes en vigueur.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le matériel roulant ferroviaire ne relève pas de l'Annexe I ou de l'Annexe II de la directive 2011/92/UE concernant l'évaluation des incidences de certains projets publics et privés sur l'environnement. Le besoin d'une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) des composantes d'infrastructures associées au projet (dépôts et ateliers de maintenance, etc.), ainsi que d'une évaluation selon la directive Habitats, sera étudié et l'EIE réalisée, le cas échéant, au cours de l'instruction. Les modalités de gestion et de retraitement du matériel ancien seront également vérifiées durant l'instruction. Une analyse plus détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera consolidée lors de l'instruction finale du projet.

En tant qu'autorité publique des transports, la Région Bourgogne-Franche-Comté est tenue de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publics, en conformité avec les textes du droit français, issus de la transposition des directives communautaires. La conformité avec la réglementation sera évaluée de manière plus approfondie pendant l'instruction du projet.

Related documents
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
Related projects
Parent project
PROGRAMME FRENCH REGIONAL TRAINS II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
5 Nov 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122732458
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190303
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
203106694
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190303
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
Other links
Summary sheet
BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
Data sheet
BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT
Parent project
PROGRAMME FRENCH REGIONAL TRAINS II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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