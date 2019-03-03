BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE MATERIEL ROULANT

Summary sheet
Le projet fait partie du Programme French Regional Trains II. Il concerne l'acquisition de 16 rames Régiolis PPG (6 Caisses) pour les dessertes de l'axe Paris-Dijon et Dijon-Lyon et 5 rames Régiolis PPM (4 caisses) pour les dessertes regionales.
Le nouveau matériel roulant va remplacer le matériel roulant existant dans la Région Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, qui a atteint la fin de sa durée de vie économique, est incompatible avec les normes d'acheminement des personnes à mobilité réduite et est limité en termes de capacité et de confort. Le nouveau matériel roulant sera spécifiquement conçu et dimensionné aux besoins de transport et répondra aux normes en vigueur.
Le matériel roulant ferroviaire ne relève pas de l'Annexe I ou de l'Annexe II de la directive 2011/92/UE concernant l'évaluation des incidences de certains projets publics et privés sur l'environnement. Le besoin d'une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) des composantes d'infrastructures associées au projet (dépôts et ateliers de maintenance, etc.), ainsi que d'une évaluation selon la directive Habitats, sera étudié et l'EIE réalisée, le cas échéant, au cours de l'instruction. Les modalités de gestion et de retraitement du matériel ancien seront également vérifiées durant l'instruction. Une analyse plus détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera consolidée lors de l'instruction finale du projet.
En tant qu'autorité publique des transports, la Région Bourgogne-Franche-Comté est tenue de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publics, en conformité avec les textes du droit français, issus de la transposition des directives communautaires. La conformité avec la réglementation sera évaluée de manière plus approfondie pendant l'instruction du projet.
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