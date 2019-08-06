Copasa Water and Sanitation Programme

COPASA will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's environmental and social standards. Through wastewater treatment, the project will bring environmental benefits by reducing pollution in water bodies. Additionally, it will also mitigate climate change through the emissions reduction. Most of the individual investment schemes currently envisaged under this project are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. Where a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required (or would be required, were the project located in the EU), a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the EIB and published on its website. The Promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for financing by the EIB have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. COPASA's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives will be also verified at appraisal. It is estimated that the investment will be used for construction of new wastewater treatment plants (WTPs), expansion of services to unconnected customers, ensure service provision due to population growth, pumping stations and new required infrastructure.