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COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 145,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 145,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 145,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2019 : € 53,000,000
13/12/2019 : € 92,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Related press
Brazil: Climate action - EIB supports construction of water infrastructure in state of Minas Gerais

Summary sheet

Release date
6 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2019
20190288
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 145 million
EUR 291 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support COPASA's investment programme focusing on water and sanitation infrastructure.

This project will improve access to water and sanitation services in COPASA's area of operation. The purpose it is to achieve the objectives under the Brazilian National Plan for Basic Sanitation (2014), as well as the Sustainable Development Goals. It is estimated that the investment will be used for construction of new wastewater treatment plants (WTPs), expansion of services to unconnected customers, ensure service provision due to population growth, pumping stations and new required infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

COPASA will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's environmental and social standards. Through wastewater treatment, the project will bring environmental benefits by reducing pollution in water bodies. Additionally, it will also mitigate climate change through the emissions reduction. Most of the individual investment schemes currently envisaged under this project are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. Where a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required (or would be required, were the project located in the EU), a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the EIB and published on its website. The Promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for financing by the EIB have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. COPASA's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives will be also verified at appraisal. It is estimated that the investment will be used for construction of new wastewater treatment plants (WTPs), expansion of services to unconnected customers, ensure service provision due to population growth, pumping stations and new required infrastructure.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Brazil: Climate action - EIB supports construction of water infrastructure in state of Minas Gerais

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
30 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122831976
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190288
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Related press
Brazil: Climate action - EIB supports construction of water infrastructure in state of Minas Gerais

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Brazil: Climate action - EIB supports construction of water infrastructure in state of Minas Gerais
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Climate action: EIB supports construction of water infrastructure in Brazilian state of Minas Gerais
Copasa Water and Sanitation Programme
©COPASA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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