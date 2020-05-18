DIGITALISIERUNG BRANDENBURG

Summary sheet
The project consists of a framework loan financing the rollout of fibre based broadband access infrastructure in the German federal state of Brandenburg. The networks will provide gigabit broadband services to residentials, public buildings and businesses in uncovered rural areas (NGA white spots) of Brandenburg.
The aim is to enhance economic development in the federal state of Brandenburg, by overcoming poor or even no digital broadband coverage in rural areas.
The installation of fixed line telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. The residual environmental impact will be very limited as most of the elements such as cables are installed underground.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national and EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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