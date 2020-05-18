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DIGITALISIERUNG BRANDENBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 300,000,000
Telecom : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/08/2020 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITALISIERUNG BRANDENBURG

Summary sheet

Release date
18 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/08/2020
20190277
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIGITALISIERUNG BRANDENBURG
LAND BRANDENBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan financing the rollout of fibre based broadband access infrastructure in the German federal state of Brandenburg. The networks will provide gigabit broadband services to residentials, public buildings and businesses in uncovered rural areas (NGA white spots) of Brandenburg.

The aim is to enhance economic development in the federal state of Brandenburg, by overcoming poor or even no digital broadband coverage in rural areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of fixed line telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. The residual environmental impact will be very limited as most of the elements such as cables are installed underground.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national and EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITALISIERUNG BRANDENBURG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITALISIERUNG BRANDENBURG
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130108159
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190277
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITALISIERUNG BRANDENBURG
Other links
Summary sheet
DIGITALISIERUNG BRANDENBURG
Data sheet
DIGITALISIERUNG BRANDENBURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications