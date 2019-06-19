Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 344,150,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 344,150,000
Industry : € 344,150,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2025 : € 44,150,000
25/09/2019 : € 300,000,000
Data sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Summary sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
18/10/2019 - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EU bank provides EUR 300 million to VIVAWEST

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/09/2019
20190267
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
VIVAWEST GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 344 million
EUR 688 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments in the construction of energy efficient residential buildings in Germany, and including affordable housing.

The present project presents an opportunity to support the accelerated adoption of energy efficient new constructions, in line with the KfW-55 standard and above legal requirements in Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual buildings to be financed are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of subprojects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, will generally not be required. The project is in line with the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
18/10/2019 - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Summary sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Data sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EU bank provides EUR 300 million to VIVAWEST

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Publication Date
26 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94177917
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190267
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
scoreboard - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Publication Date
18 Oct 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
123517810
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190267
Last update
18 Oct 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
18/10/2019 - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Summary sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Data sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EU bank provides EUR 300 million to VIVAWEST

Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EU bank provides EUR 300 million to VIVAWEST
Data sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
Summary sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II
18/10/2019 - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II

Photogallery

Modernisation of housing units in Dinslaken-Bruch, North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany
Vivawest Energy Efficient Buildings II
©Vivawest

