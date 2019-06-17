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ESTONIAN RAILWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 113,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 113,500,000
Transport : € 113,500,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2022 : € 18,500,000
4/03/2020 : € 95,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESTONIAN RAILWAY
Related press
Estonia: European support for Estonian railway upgrade

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/03/2020
20190253
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESTONIAN RAILWAY
EESTI RAUDTEE AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 114 million
EUR 249 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of several schemes of renewal and modernisation of the existing Estonian railway network, including the modernisation of the tracks, signaling and traffic control systems.

The project is located on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The project will increase the quality of the national railway infrastructure provided by the promoter, and thereby is expected to promote sustainable transport solutions in line with the EU objectives. The project is located in a cohesion country and by facilitating access promotes regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less developed regions, as well as point (c) common interest. The project will also contribute to meeting the Bank's target to support climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to improve the attractiveness of rail services and contribute to preventing modal shift from rail to road, and potentially encourage some shift from road to rail, with the corresponding environmental benefits in terms of reduction of noise, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and pollution.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESTONIAN RAILWAY
Other links
Related press
Estonia: European support for Estonian railway upgrade

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESTONIAN RAILWAY
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94923062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190253
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESTONIAN RAILWAY
Other links
Summary sheet
ESTONIAN RAILWAY
Data sheet
ESTONIAN RAILWAY
Related press
Estonia: European support for Estonian railway upgrade

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: European support for Estonian railway upgrade
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESTONIAN RAILWAY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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