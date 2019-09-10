Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2019 : € 125,000,000
24/07/2020 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Resumé Non Technique d'un projet projet de centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Athies et Samoussy
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Venanson
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Savigny
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement d'un projet de centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Athies et Samoussy
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Les Poulettes
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement du projet éolien de la Garenne
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Réaup-Lisse
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - M'Tsamoudou
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - La Plaine des Mées
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Eyliac
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Koungou
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Montéléger
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Brouville
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Thorenc
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Rouan Saint Prim
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Loudia
Related public register
10/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Platforme Laudun
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - MTsamoudou
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Lourches
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - La Plaine des Mées
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Terres neuves 2
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Selles-Saint-Denis
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Le Donjon
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Lourches
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000 - Les Terres neuves 2
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Labécède - Lauragais
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Saint Paulet
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Thorenc
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Koungou
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Grenette
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Le Mans
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Les Chevrons
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact - Dole Biogaz
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Orbec
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Le Gravier
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - La Pilletrie
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Crozon
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT- Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Tierce
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Grandchamp
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Livré La Touche
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Plounévez
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT

Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2019
20190236
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT
BPCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an intermediated lending in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, hydro, biomass and waste treatment/biogas).

This project aims to contribute to renewable energy targets in France and the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Related documents
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Resumé Non Technique d'un projet projet de centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Athies et Samoussy
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Venanson
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Savigny
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement d'un projet de centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Athies et Samoussy
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Les Poulettes
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement du projet éolien de la Garenne
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Réaup-Lisse
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - M'Tsamoudou
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - La Plaine des Mées
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Eyliac
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Koungou
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Montéléger
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Brouville
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Thorenc
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Rouan Saint Prim
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Loudia
10/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Platforme Laudun
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - MTsamoudou
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Lourches
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - La Plaine des Mées
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Terres neuves 2
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Selles-Saint-Denis
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Le Donjon
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Lourches
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000 - Les Terres neuves 2
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Labécède - Lauragais
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Saint Paulet
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Thorenc
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Koungou
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Grenette
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Le Mans
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Les Chevrons
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact - Dole Biogaz
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Orbec
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Le Gravier
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - La Pilletrie
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Crozon
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT- Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Tierce
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Grandchamp
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Livré La Touche
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Plounévez
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT
Publication Date
30 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
108772459
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Resumé Non Technique d'un projet projet de centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Athies et Samoussy
Publication Date
31 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136286670
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Venanson
Publication Date
31 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136276236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Savigny
Publication Date
31 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136293429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement d'un projet de centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Athies et Samoussy
Publication Date
31 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136276234
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Les Poulettes
Publication Date
31 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136286353
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement du projet éolien de la Garenne
Publication Date
31 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136279949
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Réaup-Lisse
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148373744
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - M'Tsamoudou
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148410667
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - La Plaine des Mées
Publication Date
9 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148405511
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Eyliac
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148410680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Koungou
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148397019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Montéléger
Publication Date
9 Sep 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148413429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Brouville
Publication Date
9 Sep 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148405634
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Thorenc
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148386018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Rouan Saint Prim
Publication Date
9 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148423424
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Loudia
Publication Date
9 Sep 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148423427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Platforme Laudun
Publication Date
10 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148378357
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - MTsamoudou
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148413827
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Lourches
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148405624
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - La Plaine des Mées
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148388669
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Terres neuves 2
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148417155
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Selles-Saint-Denis
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148416958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Le Donjon
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148418588
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Lourches
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148413205
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000 - Les Terres neuves 2
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148384439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Labécède - Lauragais
Publication Date
9 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148417262
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Saint Paulet
Publication Date
9 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148413319
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Thorenc
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148386019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Koungou
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148413420
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Grenette
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148411875
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Le Mans
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148415445
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Les Chevrons
Publication Date
11 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148414939
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact - Dole Biogaz
Publication Date
10 Jan 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165847085
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Orbec
Publication Date
10 Jan 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165848729
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Le Gravier
Publication Date
10 Jan 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165851078
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - La Pilletrie
Publication Date
10 Jan 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165850092
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Crozon
Publication Date
10 Jan 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165847316
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT- Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Tierce
Publication Date
10 Jan 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165852333
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Grandchamp
Publication Date
10 Jan 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165851707
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Livré La Touche
Publication Date
10 Jan 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165848422
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Plounévez
Publication Date
10 Jan 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165812988
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190609751
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Resumé Non Technique d'un projet projet de centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Athies et Samoussy
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Venanson
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Savigny
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement d'un projet de centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Athies et Samoussy
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement - Parc solaire photovoltaïque - Les Poulettes
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement du projet éolien de la Garenne
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Réaup-Lisse
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - M'Tsamoudou
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - La Plaine des Mées
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Eyliac
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Koungou
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Montéléger
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Brouville
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Thorenc
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Rouan Saint Prim
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Loudia
Related public register
10/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Platforme Laudun
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - MTsamoudou
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - Lourches
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Résumé Non Technique - La Plaine des Mées
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Terres neuves 2
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Selles-Saint-Denis
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Le Donjon
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Lourches
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000 - Les Terres neuves 2
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Labécède - Lauragais
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Saint Paulet
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Thorenc
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Koungou
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Grenette
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Le Mans
Related public register
11/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - Les Chevrons
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact - Dole Biogaz
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Orbec
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Le Gravier
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - La Pilletrie
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Crozon
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT- Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Tierce
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Grandchamp
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Livré La Touche
Related public register
10/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement et la santé - Plounévez
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT
Other links
Summary sheet
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT
Data sheet
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications