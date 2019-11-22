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WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,888,009.23
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 40,888,009.23
Energy : € 40,888,009.23
Signature date(s)
15/09/2020 : € 1,090,843.66
15/09/2020 : € 3,711,117.61
15/09/2020 : € 16,418,883.97
15/10/2020 : € 19,667,163.99
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Related EFSI register
23/11/2019 - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Related press
Poland: EIB and LBBW finance four wind farms near Poznan
Related story
Water out of air

Summary sheet

Release date
22 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/09/2020
20190231
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
WPD AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 184 million (EUR 43 million)
PLN 670 million (EUR 156 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of 4 wind farms for a total capacity of 103MW near Poznan, within the voivodship Wielkopolskie, a cohesion priority region.

The development of onshore wind energy supports the EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the EIB's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. Additionally, this project contributes to the EIB's lending priority objectives on renewable energy, as well as to climate action and social cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been fully approved following an environmental impact assessment process. With suitable mitigation measures in place, the project is not expected to have a significant negative impact on the integrity of the nearby nature conservation sites.

The promoter is a private entity. The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights, hence private sector procurement procedures will apply.

Related documents
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
23/11/2019 - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB and LBBW finance four wind farms near Poznan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
30 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95017583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190231
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236757409
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190231
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
22 Nov 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
124806464
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190231
Last update
23 Nov 2019
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Related EFSI register
23/11/2019 - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Other links
Summary sheet
WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Data sheet
WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Related press
Poland: EIB and LBBW finance four wind farms near Poznan
Related story
Water out of air

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB and LBBW finance four wind farms near Poznan
Related story
Water out of air
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND
Related EFSI register
23/11/2019 - WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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