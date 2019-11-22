WIELKOPOLSKIE ONSHORE WIND

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction and operation of 4 wind farms for a total capacity of 103MW near Poznan, within the voivodship Wielkopolskie, a cohesion priority region.
The development of onshore wind energy supports the EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the EIB's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. Additionally, this project contributes to the EIB's lending priority objectives on renewable energy, as well as to climate action and social cohesion.
The project has been fully approved following an environmental impact assessment process. With suitable mitigation measures in place, the project is not expected to have a significant negative impact on the integrity of the nearby nature conservation sites.
The promoter is a private entity. The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights, hence private sector procurement procedures will apply.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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