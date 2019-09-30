GRIMALDI FLEET ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT

Summary sheet
The project involves the retrofitting of sulphur oxide (SOx) exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) to 10 passenger/vehicle (RoPax) ferries, 17 container/vehicle (ConRo) vessels, 11 roll on - roll off cargo (RoRo Cargo) vessels and 6 vehicle carriers (total 44 vessels) of the Promoter's fleet.
The aim is to ensure that the promoter's vessels comply with International Maritime Organisation (IMO), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and EU regulations governing the cleaning of exhaust gas emissions. The vessels concerned by this project will be outfitted with wet exhaust gas cleaning systems designed to remove harmful sulphur and exhaust particulates from the vessels engine emissions. The resulting emissions will meet future more stringent international regulations and as such the project will contribute to a significant improvement of the environmental performance of the fleet.
The project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The Promoter and the shipyards possess all valid IMO, ILO and EU environmental and social certification for the operation and service/maintenance of general cargo vessels. The vessel works will be classed according to EU or IACS classification society that establishes and maintains technical standards for the operation and service/maintenance of all vessels types involved in the project. The society will also validate that shipyard works are according to these standards and carry out regular surveys in service to ensure compliance with the standards. The project is expected to contribute to the reduction of air emissions and have a positive impact for the Promoter's fleet.
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and thus is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The Promoter will conclude the procurement process through a negotiated procedure with a number of shipyards. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.