OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND

Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project consists of a renewable energy fund focused on Europe and managed by France-based Omnes Capital.
The Fund will primarily target investments in on-shore wind, solar photovoltaic (PV) and small-scale hydro plants in Europe. It will operate in partnership with developers and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and focus on scaleable project platforms with these partners rather than single projects.
Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will either require a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank.
The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. Most, if not all, of the projects financed by the fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU where applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.