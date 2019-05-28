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OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 22,500,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2019 : € 11,250,000
11/12/2019 : € 11,250,000
11/12/2019 : € 26,250,000
11/12/2019 : € 26,250,000
Other links
Related public register
28/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2019
20190173
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND
OMNES CAPITAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a renewable energy fund focused on Europe and managed by France-based Omnes Capital.

The Fund will primarily target investments in on-shore wind, solar photovoltaic (PV) and small-scale hydro plants in Europe. It will operate in partnership with developers and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and focus on scaleable project platforms with these partners rather than single projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will either require a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. Most, if not all, of the projects financed by the fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU where applicable.

Related documents
28/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND
18/10/2019 - OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND
Publication Date
28 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94200121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190173
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND
Publication Date
18 Oct 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
123521038
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190173
Last update
18 Oct 2019
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
France, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND
Data sheet
OMNES CAPENERGIE 4 FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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