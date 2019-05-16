EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND

Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the Fund are expected to fall under Annex II (or for projects outside the EU, would fall if implemented inside the EU) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects may be subject to a full EIA, following a screening based on Annex III of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive by the competent authorities. The healthcare investments are primarily in R&D, activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal. Furthermore, the fund manager's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.