METIER SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL FUND II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Fund targeting clean energy and resource-efficient infrastructure in Africa, across project finance, growth and replacement capital investments.
The Fund intends to deploy its capital through 8 to 12 transactions with a focus on Southern Africa (including South Africa) with an expected share of about 55%. Target sectors are grid-tied renewable energy (PV, wind, hydro, and biomass), distributed renewables (mainly small scale PV with potential to include storage), as well as resource efficiency (energy efficiency, waste management, wastewater treatment, and water management).
The Fund Manager will be obliged to ensure full compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards for all its investments. Given the characteristics of the potential investments (incl. medium to large greenfield energy projects) contemplated by the Fund Manager, many of them will require a full environmental & social impact assessment. The Fund Manager will be required to develop an environmental & social policy, and implement the appropriate management systems, whose main objectives will be to assess and manage environmental and social risks in line with good international practices and comply with the national law, the environmental & social standards of the Bank and principles of the relevant EU Directives.
The Bank will require the Fund Manager to ensure that implementation of the investment projects will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.