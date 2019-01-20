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METIER SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 39,721,946.38
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage : € 3,972,194.64
Energy : € 35,749,751.74
Signature date(s)
10/12/2019 : € 3,972,194.64
10/12/2019 : € 35,749,751.74
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METIER SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2019
20190120
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
METIER SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL FUND II
METIER PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 44 million (EUR 40 million)
USD 200 million (EUR 181 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Fund targeting clean energy and resource-efficient infrastructure in Africa, across project finance, growth and replacement capital investments.

The Fund intends to deploy its capital through 8 to 12 transactions with a focus on Southern Africa (including South Africa) with an expected share of about 55%. Target sectors are grid-tied renewable energy (PV, wind, hydro, and biomass), distributed renewables (mainly small scale PV with potential to include storage), as well as resource efficiency (energy efficiency, waste management, wastewater treatment, and water management).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund Manager will be obliged to ensure full compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards for all its investments. Given the characteristics of the potential investments (incl. medium to large greenfield energy projects) contemplated by the Fund Manager, many of them will require a full environmental & social impact assessment. The Fund Manager will be required to develop an environmental & social policy, and implement the appropriate management systems, whose main objectives will be to assess and manage environmental and social risks in line with good international practices and comply with the national law, the environmental & social standards of the Bank and principles of the relevant EU Directives.

The Bank will require the Fund Manager to ensure that implementation of the investment projects will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METIER SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL FUND II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METIER SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL FUND II
Publication Date
26 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93952781
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190120
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METIER SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
METIER SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL FUND II
Data sheet
METIER SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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