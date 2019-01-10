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PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
6 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20190110
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME
PURATOS GROUP NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 108 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Puratos'research, development and innovation (RDI) programme in food ingredients and new innovative products for capital expenditure for 2019-2021, mainly carried out in Belgium. This operation would be the third loan to the promoter, following-up its RDI programme 2016-2018.

The operation targets the promoter's RDI programme in the areas of new ingredients, food processing technology, big data analysis, and sensorial analysis to develop healthier and more sustainable solutions for its customers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. At appraisal, it will be determined if any of the activities to be carried out would require a change to existing environmental permits

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123170649
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190110
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164487227
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190110
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME
Data sheet
PURATOS RDI PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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