HAMBURGER HOCHBAHN E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME

The manufacturing of rolling stock (buses), software and IT systems for bus operation and charging stations do not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required. The buses being replaced will either be scrapped or dismantled if they have reached the end of their life, or sold or given up in the second-hand market. In the first case (scrapping/dismantling), in the absence of an end of life regulatory framework for buses, the Bank will require the promoter to inform the Bank how the buses being replaced will be disposed of. In the second case (selling second-hand), a positive environmental impact is expected, since the buses will replace even older assets in the second-hand market. This substitution typically reduces the level of particulates and pollutants emitted by the buses, which in many cities is regarded as a major benefit due to the very poor air quality they experience. Normal practice is for older vehicles that are still in use in the city to be firstly moved to less busy lines and then to be progressively retired from service and used for spare parts. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact. The renewal and improvement of public transport including the deployment of electric technology will contribute to reduced pollution and noise, as well as to low-carbon transport and will allow an increase in energy efficiency. In addition, the investments will have the capacity to improve the quality of public transport services in Hamburg, thus helping to reduce reliance on private cars and maintain or increase public transport share.