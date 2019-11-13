HAMBURGER HOCHBAHN E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
The current project is presented under the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Germany (2019-0204). It consists of: (i) the renewal of Hamburg's urban public bus transport fleet within the period 2019-2023 (replacement of 100 standard diesel buses with 100 standard electric buses); and (ii) the construction of associated infrastructure needs, including the remodelling of depots to adapt them to electro-mobility and the installation of software and IT-hardware equipment for e-bus depots and carports.
Support the deployment of electric bus technology in the City of Hamburg.
The manufacturing of rolling stock (buses), software and IT systems for bus operation and charging stations do not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required. The buses being replaced will either be scrapped or dismantled if they have reached the end of their life, or sold or given up in the second-hand market. In the first case (scrapping/dismantling), in the absence of an end of life regulatory framework for buses, the Bank will require the promoter to inform the Bank how the buses being replaced will be disposed of. In the second case (selling second-hand), a positive environmental impact is expected, since the buses will replace even older assets in the second-hand market. This substitution typically reduces the level of particulates and pollutants emitted by the buses, which in many cities is regarded as a major benefit due to the very poor air quality they experience. Normal practice is for older vehicles that are still in use in the city to be firstly moved to less busy lines and then to be progressively retired from service and used for spare parts. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact. The renewal and improvement of public transport including the deployment of electric technology will contribute to reduced pollution and noise, as well as to low-carbon transport and will allow an increase in energy efficiency. In addition, the investments will have the capacity to improve the quality of public transport services in Hamburg, thus helping to reduce reliance on private cars and maintain or increase public transport share.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the proejct have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC) and/or 2014/24/EU (repealing 2004/18/EC as well as Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.