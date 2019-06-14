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POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 305,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 305,000,000
Services : € 305,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2019 : € 305,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Related press
Poland: EIB boost for research and development

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2019
20190041
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 305 million
EUR 679 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project finances a broad range of research and development (R&D) activities procured on a competitive basis by two national agencies in 2019 and 2020. The National Science Centre (NSC) in Krakow finances excellent, early-stage research projects. The National Centre for Research and Development (NCRD) in Warsaw finances applied R&D projects and downstream innovation activities of strategic importance.

The project's objective is to support the Europe 2020 Strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth as well as cohesion policy. The project should also improve Poland's capacity to contribute to the common European Research Area and the European Higher Education Area. It aims to achieve this by financing excellent basic research performed by public research entities as well as strategic applied research and development performed by public research entities in collaboration with the industry. Poland performs below EU average with regard to gross domestic expenditure on R&D (GERD), which stood at 1% in 2017 against an EU average of 2%. The project is an important element in Poland's effort to increase its gross domestic expenditure on R&D towards its national EU2020 target of 1.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation finances intangible scientific activities financed by the National Science Centre and the National Centre for Research and Development. Due to the nature of the operation (mainly salaries of R&D staff), it does not fall under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank will verify during the appraisal the promoter's standards and principles in respect of environmental and social aspects, in particular the adherence to the relevant EU Directives. In addition, the potential share of financing dedicated for climate action research will be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB boost for research and development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Publication Date
27 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93693698
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190041
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151072238
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190041
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Data sheet
POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Related press
Poland: EIB boost for research and development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB boost for research and development
Other links
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES V

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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