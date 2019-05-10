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SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2020 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Related press
Germany: SWSG concludes financing contract with the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2020
20180897
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
STUTTGARTER WOHNUNGS- UND STAEDTEBAUGESELLSCHAFT MBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 504 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment loan to finance high energy efficient social and affordable housing new constructions and retrofitting in the city of Stuttgart.

The investment loan concerns the financing of an investment programme of comprehensive retrofitting and new construction of rented social and affordable housing. The promoter is a large housing provider in the city. Housing demand and need for households with low income is very robust. The project will contribute to alleviating the shortages in the city's social and affordable housing supply. Stuttgart with a population of 628 000 is the Capital of the federal state of Baden-Wurttemberg (population 11.02 million) in the south-west of Germany. According to the city's long-term housing plan, between 2012 and 2030 an additional population of more than 6% is forecast. The new housing is expected to achieve an energy efficiency performance above legal building standards (near zero energy/KfW 55 standard), to be supported partly by KfW funding.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal: the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is subject to public procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Other links
Related press
Germany: SWSG concludes financing contract with the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Publication Date
5 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92355172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180897
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Other links
Summary sheet
SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Data sheet
SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Related press
Germany: SWSG concludes financing contract with the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: SWSG concludes financing contract with the EIB
Other links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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