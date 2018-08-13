LONG TERM CARE DEVELOPMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
The project supports the promoter's expansion plan during the period 2019 - 2022 and consists of the construction and equipment of 19 new long-term care centres in five different Autonomous Communities in Spain: Madrid, Cataluña, Castilla y León, Valencia and Murcia. The project will increase the residential bed capacity of the promoter in 3,175 beds and the day-centre places in 536.
The investment is expected to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of such services in order to respond to the changing demographic and epidemiological patterns of the Spanish population.
Long-term care centres are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the projects are covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authorities. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new buildings will have to meet, at least, the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the centres and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as social and healthcare are elements of social cohesion and economic development.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU) then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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