Czech Agriculture - Water Management

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project will finance water management investments in the Czech Republic promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture. It will contribute towards Climate Action, notably "adaptation", by increasing the resilience against the effects of more extreme weather patterns and "mitigation", by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from untreated sewage disposal.
The project has three main components: - Water supply and wastewater collection: this component aims to increase the availability of drinking water supply, waste water collection and treatment in particular in municipalities with less than 1000 population equivalent, with an emphasis on the most deprived regions and provinces. It will also achieve compliance with relevant EU directives (Urban Wastewater directive EC 91/271/EEC, Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC); - Flood protection: this component aims to deliver flood protection measures in areas with significant flood risks, as identified under the Flood Directive 2007/60/EC. It is the continuation of the previous Stage III Flood Prevention Programme; - Stormwater management: this component aims to reduce the risk of flash floods by providing additional stormwater storage capacity within provincial municipalities by rehabilitation of existing municipal reservoirs as well as construction of new ones.
Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website. The EIB will assess the promoters' capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations. The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) measures, where relevant, will be assessed during the appraisal, in particular environmental remediation actions, including measures adopted to address floods.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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