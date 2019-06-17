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VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 300,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2019 : € 150,000,000
27/09/2019 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Related press
Austria: EIB advances EUR 300m to voestalpine

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2019
20180753
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
VOESTALPINE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 854 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Voestalpine's RDI programme over a three year period, as well as a new advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) plant for stainless and special steel in Kapfenberg, Austria.

The project will improve the promoter's long-term competitiveness by investing in RDI and in the most advanced stainless and special steel plant in the world. This investment will help Voesalpine to remain the leading innovator in the sector and expand its offer targeted to high-margin markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope and hence will not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project comprises the installation of a new stainless and special steel plant to be installed in a new buildings within the promoter's existing facilities already authorised for this purpose. Such an installation may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive. The bank will assess during due diligence environmental details

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB advances EUR 300m to voestalpine

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
3 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88803239
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180753
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174687808
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180753
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Other links
Summary sheet
VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Data sheet
VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Related press
Austria: EIB advances EUR 300m to voestalpine

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB advances EUR 300m to voestalpine
Other links
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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