VOESTALPINE RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

Summary sheet
The project will finance Voestalpine's RDI programme over a three year period, as well as a new advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) plant for stainless and special steel in Kapfenberg, Austria.
The project will improve the promoter's long-term competitiveness by investing in RDI and in the most advanced stainless and special steel plant in the world. This investment will help Voesalpine to remain the leading innovator in the sector and expand its offer targeted to high-margin markets.
The RDI activities are carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope and hence will not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project comprises the installation of a new stainless and special steel plant to be installed in a new buildings within the promoter's existing facilities already authorised for this purpose. Such an installation may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive. The bank will assess during due diligence environmental details
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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