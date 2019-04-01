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KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 300,000,000
Telecom : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/04/2019 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
2 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/04/2019
20180652
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 650 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the expansion in capacity of the promoter's 4G mobile broadband network and the initial deployment of a 5G network, in order to cope with the expected growth of data traffic and demand for higher data rates. It covers investments in the radio, access network, transmission, core network and IT systems. The project also includes improvements of the promoter's cybersecurity capabilities.

The project will result in increasing the capacity, and therefore the speed and quality of service, of the promoter's mobile network in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector not having the status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
30/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT
Publication Date
30 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87227288
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180652
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179809973
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180652
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT
Data sheet
KPN 5G NETWORK INITIAL DEPLOYMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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