ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project will finance the reconstruction of the Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten, badly damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017.
The EIB loan will finance the internal reconstruction of the Airport's passenger terminal (including dry walls, furniture/counters, electrical systems, IT, baggage system, security installations etc.), the maintenance of the existing foundation and steel building structure.
The investments foreseen by the operation will be subject to environmental screening in line with the requirements of the EU directive (EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU), meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and to other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal. All environmental and social documentation will be reviewed by EIB as part of its due diligence to ensure compliance with EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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