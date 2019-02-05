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ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 44,228,217.6
Countries
Sector(s)
St. Maarten : € 44,228,217.6
Transport : € 44,228,217.6
Signature date(s)
6/12/2019 : € 44,228,217.6
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION
Related press
Sint Maarten: EIB provides USD 50 million to rebuild Sint Maarten’s hurricane hit international airport

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2019
20180640
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION
PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT EXPLOITATIEMAATSCHAPPIJ NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 50 million (EUR 44 million)
USD 173 million (EUR 153 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the reconstruction of the Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten, badly damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017.

The EIB loan will finance the internal reconstruction of the Airport's passenger terminal (including dry walls, furniture/counters, electrical systems, IT, baggage system, security installations etc.), the maintenance of the existing foundation and steel building structure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments foreseen by the operation will be subject to environmental screening in line with the requirements of the EU directive (EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU), meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and to other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal. All environmental and social documentation will be reviewed by EIB as part of its due diligence to ensure compliance with EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION
Other links
Related press
Sint Maarten: EIB provides USD 50 million to rebuild Sint Maarten’s hurricane hit international airport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90073444
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180640
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
St. Maarten
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION
Other links
Summary sheet
ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION
Data sheet
ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION
Related press
Sint Maarten: EIB provides USD 50 million to rebuild Sint Maarten’s hurricane hit international airport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sint Maarten: EIB provides USD 50 million to rebuild Sint Maarten’s hurricane hit international airport
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ST MAARTEN AIRPORT POST-HURRICANE RECONSTRUCTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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