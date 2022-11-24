BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

Summary sheet
The project will finance the acquisition of 94 electric buses, 90 trams and 43 metros and of new equipment. It will also cover specific changes to the existing infrastructure, as well as the renewal of 63 km of single tracks of the tram and metro networks.
The loan will support the implementation of the Sustainable Mobility Plan for Bruxelles Region to improve the local public transport quality, reliability, safety and accessibility. By encouraging the use of public transport and intermodality, the project will not only improve energy efficiency but also contribute to mitigate the effects of climate change, as per the EIB climate roadmap. The operation, which is a "project of common interest" (article 309 of the EU Treaty point c) is also in line with the EIB's Lending Policy in the Transport Sector and with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, the European Green Deal and the EU Urban Mobility Framework (COM(2021) 811).
L'opération proposée est conforme à la Politique de Prêt de la Banque dans le Secteur des Transports et contribue à plusieurs objectifs de développement durable ainsi qu'aux objectifs du Pact Vert pour l'Europe et de la Stratégie de Mobilité Intelligente et Durable de l'UE.
L'opération est conforme aux dispositions de l'Annexe 2 de la Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 de la Banque en termes d'alignement aux objectifs de l'Accord de Paris.
Le Projet permettra d'améliorer la qualité et l'attractivité de l'offre de services de transport en commun afin d'atteindre les objectifs de report modal fixés dans les documents stratégiques. Une réduction des défaillances du marché est donc attendue, en particulier des externalités négatives (« Externalités ») liées à l'usage des véhicules privés telles que les accidents routiers et les nuisances environnementales (pollution atmosphérique et sonore, réchauffement climatique) Les investissements permettront de diminuer la saturation des lignes les plus chargées du réseau surtout en heure de pointe et la congestion routière grâce au report modal (« Biens Public ») et ainsi améliorer la desserte du territoire et l'accessibilité aux lieux de travail, d'études, et aux équipements urbains (« Compétition Imparfaite »).
Financially, the operation will ensure that RBC has access to sufficient and stable financial resources for the timely implementation of the project. The Bank provides flexibility in terms of availability and grace periods, allowing RBC to spread out its investments over the planned construction period. The Bank´s provision of a 25-year-financing increases the stability of the management of the Borrower´s long-term obligations.
The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The manufacturing of rolling stock and of the signalling equipment will take place in the manufacturers' plants and therefore does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no EIA will be required for this type of components. Given the nature of the components, no major environmental impacts are foreseen at implementation stage. The project should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption. Arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be further assessed during appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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