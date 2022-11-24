BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

L'opération proposée est conforme à la Politique de Prêt de la Banque dans le Secteur des Transports et contribue à plusieurs objectifs de développement durable ainsi qu'aux objectifs du Pact Vert pour l'Europe et de la Stratégie de Mobilité Intelligente et Durable de l'UE.





L'opération est conforme aux dispositions de l'Annexe 2 de la Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 de la Banque en termes d'alignement aux objectifs de l'Accord de Paris.





﻿Le Projet permettra d'améliorer la qualité et l'attractivité de l'offre de services de transport en commun afin d'atteindre les objectifs de report modal fixés dans les documents stratégiques. Une réduction des défaillances du marché est donc attendue, en particulier des externalités négatives (« Externalités ») liées à l'usage des véhicules privés telles que les accidents routiers et les nuisances environnementales (pollution atmosphérique et sonore, réchauffement climatique) Les investissements permettront de diminuer la saturation des lignes les plus chargées du réseau surtout en heure de pointe et la congestion routière grâce au report modal (« Biens Public ») et ainsi améliorer la desserte du territoire et l'accessibilité aux lieux de travail, d'études, et aux équipements urbains (« Compétition Imparfaite »).





Financially, the operation will ensure that RBC has access to sufficient and stable financial resources for the timely implementation of the project. The Bank provides flexibility in terms of availability and grace periods, allowing RBC to spread out its investments over the planned construction period. The Bank´s provision of a 25-year-financing increases the stability of the management of the Borrower´s long-term obligations.