Niederrhein–Muensterland–Netz

Summary sheet
The project consists of the purchase of 60 new passenger trains including operational reserve and associated equipment for the replacement of existing diesel traction rolling stock, for a public service contract to operate rail passenger services in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. These trains will use an electric drivetrain, powered by an alternative power source.
This project will enable the acquisition of emission-free rolling stock with innovative power units (fuel cell or battery electric) in the Niederrhein and Münsterland area (including inter alia the cities Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Essen and Dortmund) as a replacement for the current diesel powered units.
The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the contract for the implementation of the project has been or and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required. The public service obligation tender was published in the OJEU (2018/S 090-203557, 12/05/2018).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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