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NIEDERRHEIN-MUENSTERLAND-NETZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 192,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 192,000,000
Transport : € 192,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2019 : € 192,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIEDERRHEIN-MUENSTERLAND-NETZ

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2019
20180601
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NIEDERRHEIN-MUENSTERLAND-NETZ
ZWECKVERBAND NAHVERKEHR WESTFALEN-LIPPE,ZWECKVERBAND VERKEHRSVERBUND RHEIN-RUHR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 192 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the purchase of 60 new passenger trains including operational reserve and associated equipment for the replacement of existing diesel traction rolling stock, for a public service contract to operate rail passenger services in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. These trains will use an electric drivetrain, powered by an alternative power source.

This project will enable the acquisition of emission-free rolling stock with innovative power units (fuel cell or battery electric) in the Niederrhein and Münsterland area (including inter alia the cities Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Essen and Dortmund) as a replacement for the current diesel powered units.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the contract for the implementation of the project has been or and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required. The public service obligation tender was published in the OJEU (2018/S 090-203557, 12/05/2018).

Related documents
02/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIEDERRHEIN-MUENSTERLAND-NETZ

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIEDERRHEIN-MUENSTERLAND-NETZ
Publication Date
2 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87778076
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180601
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIEDERRHEIN-MUENSTERLAND-NETZ
Other links
Summary sheet
NIEDERRHEIN-MUENSTERLAND-NETZ
Data sheet
NIEDERRHEIN-MUENSTERLAND-NETZ

Photogallery

Niederrhein–Muensterland–Netz
Niederrhein–Muensterland–Netz
©Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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