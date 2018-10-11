SG FRANCE SME AND PRIORITY OBJECTIVES LEASING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of a framework loan dedicated to innovative leasing equipment in France intermediated by Société Générale's leasing affiliate FranFinance.
The proposed project intends to support the access of private entities to Innovative High-Tech equipment and "green" equipment, i.e. enhancing renewable energy or energy efficiency via leasing contributing to the Bank's innovation and skill and its environment and climate change objective.
Some lease operations could be part of a wider project falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The Bank will contractually ensure that the borrower undertakes to transparently provide information thereto.
The borrower (lessor, leasing company) has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that final beneficiaries (promoters, lessees) are subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require such promoters to ensure that contracts for the leased equipment have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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