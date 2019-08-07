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CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2020 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA package
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU)
Related public register
07/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU) - Non Technical Summary

Summary sheet

Release date
7 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2020
20180481
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU)
NATURAL GAS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 312 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of Liquefied Natural Gas import, regasification, storage and pipeline infrastructure.

The aim is to introduce natural gas to Cyprus. The project is a critical component of the country's energy strategy in line with the EU regulations. It will introduce for the first time natural gas with a view to enable the country to enhance its energy security, reduce cost of energy, whilst at the same time meeting its energy mix objectives and reduce CO2 and other air pollutant emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in line with EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2014/25/EU, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
07/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA package
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU)
07/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU) - Non Technical Summary

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA package
Publication Date
7 May 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130542282
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180481
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU)
Publication Date
30 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129323601
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180481
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU) - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
7 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130538661
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180481
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA package
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU)
Related public register
07/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU) - Non Technical Summary
Other links
Summary sheet
CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU)
Data sheet
CYPRUS GAS IMPORT FACILITY (CYPRUSGAS2EU)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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