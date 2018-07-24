Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BNL ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - BNL ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2018
20180440
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BNL ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT
BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Guarantee to a mezzanine tranche on a Banca Nazionale Del Lavoro (BNL) granular portfolio in order to support new lending to SMEs and Midcaps in Italy.

The transaction, an unfunded Asset Backed Securities mezzanine investment, is a de-linked product aiming at relieving capital on existing loan portfolio which will be redeployed into new financing of SMEs and Mid-Caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final recipients under the New Portfolio will comply with the relevant EU environment and procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final recipients under the New Portfolio will comply with the relevant EU environment and procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Related documents
16/11/2018 - BNL ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BNL ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT
Publication Date
16 Nov 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
87176649
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180440
Last update
16 Nov 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - BNL ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
BNL ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT
Data sheet
BNL ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications