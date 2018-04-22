SPCM NEW FACILITY

Summary sheet
Financing of the construction of a greenfield polyacrylamide production facility in Dunkirk as well as RDI investments for the period 2019-2022.
Expand Dunkirk polyacrylamide (PAM) production capacity to further pursue high growth markets and internal volume growth in order to increase revenue and achieve economies of scale ; Continue the development of specific products in line with customers' need and to maintain its technical leadership and expand to new markets.
This construction of a greenfield PAM facility falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive (Annex II 6 (a)). The screening process, respective EIA decisions and reports will be assessed during appraisal. The safety and environmental dimensions of the project components, in particular the envisaged emission reductions will be scrutinized during appraisal. This will include a conformity check with applicable EU directives (IED, ambient air and SEVESO III) and the environmental management plans. As the components are all implemented within the borders of existing industrial zones, it is not expected that Habitat issues will arise.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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