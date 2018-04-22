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SPCM NEW FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 180,000,000
Industry : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/10/2018 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 3 - Notice descriptive du site
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Etude d'Impact - Annexes
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 1 : Objet de la demande
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 6 : Plans réglementaires
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 2 – Résumé non technique
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 5 – Etude d’impact
Related public register
11/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Etude d'Impact - Annexes
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - SPCM NEW FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/10/2018
20180422
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPCM NEW FACILITY
SPCM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 375 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the construction of a greenfield polyacrylamide production facility in Dunkirk as well as RDI investments for the period 2019-2022.

Expand Dunkirk polyacrylamide (PAM) production capacity to further pursue high growth markets and internal volume growth in order to increase revenue and achieve economies of scale ; Continue the development of specific products in line with customers' need and to maintain its technical leadership and expand to new markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This construction of a greenfield PAM facility falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive (Annex II 6 (a)). The screening process, respective EIA decisions and reports will be assessed during appraisal. The safety and environmental dimensions of the project components, in particular the envisaged emission reductions will be scrutinized during appraisal. This will include a conformity check with applicable EU directives (IED, ambient air and SEVESO III) and the environmental management plans. As the components are all implemented within the borders of existing industrial zones, it is not expected that Habitat issues will arise.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 3 - Notice descriptive du site
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Etude d'Impact - Annexes
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 1 : Objet de la demande
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 6 : Plans réglementaires
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY
08/11/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 2 – Résumé non technique
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 5 – Etude d’impact
11/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Etude d'Impact - Annexes
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY
12/10/2018 - SPCM NEW FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 3 - Notice descriptive du site
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87921888
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Etude d'Impact - Annexes
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87935377
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 1 : Objet de la demande
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87926398
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 6 : Plans réglementaires
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87933068
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY
Publication Date
2 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85204030
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 2 – Résumé non technique
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87933067
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20180422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 5 – Etude d’impact
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87920570
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Etude d'Impact - Annexes
Publication Date
11 Dec 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89013752
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237632236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SPCM NEW FACILITY
Publication Date
12 Oct 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86860881
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180422
Last update
12 Oct 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 3 - Notice descriptive du site
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Etude d'Impact - Annexes
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 1 : Objet de la demande
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 6 : Plans réglementaires
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 2 – Résumé non technique
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Partie 5 – Etude d’impact
Related public register
11/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SPCM NEW FACILITY - Etude d'Impact - Annexes
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPCM NEW FACILITY
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - SPCM NEW FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
SPCM NEW FACILITY
Data sheet
SPCM NEW FACILITY

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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