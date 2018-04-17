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KPONG DAM RETROFIT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ghana : € 12,500,000
Energy : € 12,500,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2019 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KPONG DAM RETROFIT
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2019
20180417
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KPONG DAM RETROFIT
VOLTA RIVER AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation and upgrade of the electromechanical equipment and systems of the 160 megawatt (MW) hydropower plant on the Volta river in Ghana.

The project will extend the life of existing assets by at least 25 years. It will provide cheap and affordable renewable electricity to the fast growing Ghanaian market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located within the EU, most of its components would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the project was not required due to the nature of the rehabilitation works that are limited to the replacement of electro mechanical equipment in an existing power plant.

The project qualifies under public procurement section of the EIB Guide to Procurement 2018. The project is implemented based on a turnkey contract awarded to a reputable international company in October 2013 following a competitive tender. In addition, the promoter hired an international owner's engineer. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KPONG DAM RETROFIT
Related projects
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KPONG DAM RETROFIT
Publication Date
19 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90620159
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180417
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Ghana
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KPONG DAM RETROFIT
Other links
Summary sheet
KPONG DAM RETROFIT
Data sheet
KPONG DAM RETROFIT
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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